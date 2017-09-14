Seahawks look forward to return of Thomas Rawls’ “violence” in run game

Getty Images

The Seahawks got a 30-yard run from rookie Chris Carson in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers, but their running backs produced just 23 yards on 14 other carries in the season opener.

Thomas Rawls was not part of that group. Rawls sat out the game with an ankle injury, but practiced on Wednesday and the expectation in Seattle is that he’ll be back for this weekend’s matchup with the 49ers. Offensive line coach Tom Cable explained what he was looking forward to seeing Rawls bring to the offense.

“Violence,” Cable said, via ESPN.com. “Really when you think about his career, what he’s done, he’s going to come after it. He’s going to go after it every time he touches it.”

Given how often Rawls has missed time due to injuries during his career, there’s definitely pros and cons to having a violent running style and his presence when healthy didn’t do much to lift the running game last season. With a need to find something that works for the ground game, though, it’s hard to blame the Seahawks for looking for hope anywhere they might find it.