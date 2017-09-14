Sean Smith sits out practice with neck injury

Getty Images

All but one of the players on the Oakland roster fully participated in practice on Thursday. The player who didn’t fully participate didn’t practice at all, due to a neck injury that apparently was sustained on Wednesday.

Cornerback Sean Smith, who had a solid performance in Tennessee on Sunday, sat out Thursday’s practice. His absence was balanced by rookie first-rounder Gareon Conley fully participated in practice despite a shin injury that has plagued him throughout training camp and the preseason.

Conley made one preseason appearance. He didn’t play in the regular-season opener.

Also appearing on the injury list for Thursday were receiver Amari Cooper (knee), linebacker Cory James (knee), safety Keith McGill (foot), and running back Jamize Olawale (quadricep).