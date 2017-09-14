Terrance Williams remains out of Cowboys practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver Terrance Williams hurt his ankle early in last Sunday night’s game against the Giants, but returned after being evaluated by the medical staff to lead the Cowboys with 68 receiving yards in the 19-3 victory.

He may not get the opportunity to go for a repeat against the Broncos this week. Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday and, according to multiple reports from Dallas, the wideout is out of practice again on Thursday.

If Williams can’t go, Brice Butler would likely see an expanded role alongside Dez Bryant and Cole Beasley. Butler had one catch for 30 yards while playing 35 snaps against the Giants.

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick also remains out of practice for the Cowboys. Scandrick had surgery Monday after fracturing his left hand in the game and said he hopes to play this week, although his absence from practice may make that less likely.