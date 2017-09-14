Texans-Bengals play forgettable first quarter

Posted by Charean Williams on September 14, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

How bad was the first quarter of Thursday night’s game?

The teams had combined for two first downs, 60 yards, five penalties, five punts and one turnover in the first 14 minutes before Andy Dalton threw up a prayer to A.J. Green, which he caught for a 50-yard gain on the next-to-last play of the quarter.

The punts and the turnover created the biggest excitement besides Green’s catch.

Adam Jones had a 33-yard punt return, nearly breaking it with Dylan Cole making a saving tackle. Later, Alex Erickson had a punt return for 26 yards after he bounced off the biceps of Brennan Scarlett.

But the Bengals wasted Erickson’s return when rookie receiver John Ross, in the first touch of his career, fumbled at the end of a 12-yard run as Kareem Jackson caused it and Jadeveon Clowney returned it 49 yards. Dalton made a touchdown-saving tackle at the Cincinnati 20, and the Texans ended up kicking a field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Texans-Bengals play forgettable first quarter

  1. The NFL is dying a slow and painful death. I’m at this game right now and this place is like a morgue. I was at the Ohio St./Oklahoma game last weekend and that place was a circus, complete bedlam. You could not have stuffed another human in that place with a shoehorn. The garbage the NFL put on the field in Week 1 was unwatchable. This dumpster fire tonight with the Bengals/Texans is not helping matters…

  2. It’s relaxing watching the Bengals offensive offensive line ignore their jobs.

    Thanks again, mike brown.

  4. Andy Dalton is pathetic. How can they keep running this guy out there. And don’t get me started on Marvin Lewis. The guy in the first post is right. The NFL is slowly dying. The only reason anybody would watch this is if they bet on it or if they have fantasy action on it.

Leave a Reply