Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson injures knee, out for rest of game

Getty Images

The Texans were already down one cornerback when they lost Kevin Johnson late in the third quarter. He injured his left knee, and the Texans announced he will not return.

Johnson was limited in the team’s two practices this week, on the injury report with a knee injury.

He and safety Andre Hal collided on a tackle of Bengals receiver Brandon LaFell. Johnson walked off but headed to the medical tent to be examined.

The Texans lost cornerback Johnathan Joseph to a right shoulder injury late in the second quarter. The team announced in the third quarter he would not return.

Houston entered the game with more than 20 players on its injury report. The Texans’ top three tight ends missed Thursday’s game as they dressed only three receivers and one tight end.

UPDATE 11:12 P.M. ET: Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that initial diagnosis for Johnson is no structural damage.