Tom Brady: I understand risks of our game, don’t know what the future is going to look like

Getty Images

While Gisele Bundchen worries about the long-term health of her husband, Tom Brady doesn’t fear for the future. In an interview that will air this weekend, the Patriots quarterback accepts the risks that come with playing football.

“I’m not oblivious to them,” Brady tells CBS Sunday Morning, via the Associated Press. “I mean, I understand the risks that, you know, come with the physical nature of our game.”

Bundchen told CBS This Morning in May that Brady has unreported concussions. Brady, who played all 12 regular-season games he was eligible to play last season and has not missed a game because of injury since tearing knee ligaments in 2008, said in the offseason that Bundchen would prefer he retire.

“I do want to go out on my terms,” Brady said. “I do want go out playing my best.”

CBS Sunday Morning co-host Norah O’Donnell interviewed Brady multiple times, according to the network. She asked him about the research paper published finding that 110 of 111 brains of NFL players studied had the degenerative brain disease CTE.

“I don’t know what the future is going to look like, you know, and I’m not going to pretend to predict it,” Brady says. “And I’m going to do everything I can to take care of my body in advance of the, you know, of the hits that I’m going to take on Sunday.”