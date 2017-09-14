Tom Brady: I understand risks of our game, don’t know what the future is going to look like

Posted by Charean Williams on September 14, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT
While Gisele Bundchen worries about the long-term health of her husband, Tom Brady doesn’t fear for the future. In an interview that will air this weekend, the Patriots quarterback accepts the risks that come with playing football.

I’m not oblivious to them,” Brady tells CBS Sunday Morning, via the Associated Press. “I mean, I understand the risks that, you know, come with the physical nature of our game.”

Bundchen told CBS This Morning in May that Brady has unreported concussions. Brady, who played all 12 regular-season games he was eligible to play last season and has not missed a game because of injury since tearing knee ligaments in 2008, said in the offseason that Bundchen would prefer he retire.

“I do want to go out on my terms,” Brady said. “I do want go out playing my best.”

CBS Sunday Morning co-host Norah O’Donnell interviewed Brady multiple times, according to the network. She asked him about the research paper published finding that 110 of 111 brains of NFL players studied had the degenerative brain disease CTE.

“I don’t know what the future is going to look like, you know, and I’m not going to pretend to predict it,” Brady says. “And I’m going to do everything I can to take care of my body in advance of the, you know, of the hits that I’m going to take on Sunday.”

7 responses to “Tom Brady: I understand risks of our game, don’t know what the future is going to look like

  1. Be a cop, fireman, Fisherman, construction worker and any other of the far more dangerous jobs that make less per year than most Football players make in one game. Nobody is forcing these guys to play.

  3. CottonWeary says:
    September 14, 2017 at 4:21 pm
    Pedestrian QB at this point

    Yes, real “pedestrian”. 8 months ago he showed why he is the greatest QB ever, with the greatest single big game comeback in NFL history, and all of a sudden he becomes “pedestrian” putting up 27 points in 3 qtrs without his best WR at hand.

    Sound, sound logic, little Millennial.

    PS Brady loves to read stuff like this pasted to his locker before games. Enjoy the game Sunday.

  4. “I don’t know what the future is going to look like, you know, and I’m not going to pretend to predict it,” Brady says.

    I think Brady is just being coy because it’s obvious that his future career will be as a powerful politician.

  5. I have always believed there is a succession plan in place. He said he wants to go out on his terms while he is the best.When he hoists another Lombardi at the end of this season he will walk away as the GOAT. Both he and Garoppolo share the same agent.

  6. CottonWeary says:
    September 14, 2017 at 4:21 pm
    Pedestrian QB at this point
    There’s plenty of players in Atlanta whose opinion would differ. Brady had the dirt shoveled in on him after a game against KC in ’14 as well. How did that work out?

  7. Three years of good football would put him ahead of most of Peyton’s records, including Passing yards and passing TDs. Given his ultra-competitive nature, that’s my guess when he’ll hang it up.

