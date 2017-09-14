Xavier Rhodes, Terence Newman added to Vikings injury report

Getty Images

The big news on the Vikings injury report on Wednesday was that quarterback Sam Bradford was a limited participant in practice due to a knee injury.

Bradford was limited again on Thursday, but there’s been no sign from Minnesota that Bradford’s availability for this week’s game against the Steelers is in doubt and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur wasn’t asked about Bradford’s health during a Thursday press conference. That may make the biggest news on Thursday’s report a couple of players who joined Bradford as limited participants.

Cornerbacks Terence Newman and Xavier Rhodes were both limited after not appearing on the injury report at all for Wednesday’s session. Newman is listed with a knee injury and Rhodes’ hip was the reason for his appearance.

With linebacker Anthony Barr out for the second straight day, that’s a lot of defensive regulars on the injury report and some intrigue for the release of the final report of the week on Friday.