A.J. Green says Bengals “need a spark and need the ball in my hands somewhere, somehow”

Getty Images

After a second game in a row to the start the season without a touchdown, frustrations are obviously growing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to cornerback Dre Fitzpatrick proclaiming “we suck,” wide receiver A.J. Green didn’t mince words either regarding the team’s anemic start to the season.

“We are playing like sh– right now,” Green said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We got to find a way to get our playmakers the ball. That’s it. It’s a superstar-driven league. You are not going to win without them.”

Green is the biggest superstar the Bengals have. He has 10 receptions for 147 yards through two games, including a 50-yard catch against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. But with the offense still unable to find the end zone, Green believes he can do more to help.

“This offense doesn’t go without us (wide receivers), we have to be involved more early,” Green said. “Get (Brandon LaFell) the ball early, get John (Ross) the ball earlier. As one of the leaders of the offense, I feel we need a spark and need the ball in my hands somewhere, somehow. You have to find a way to get me the ball and we are not doing that right now.”

It isn’t exactly Keyshawn Johnson’s “give me the damn ball,” but it’s likely as close as Green will get to campaigning for more throws heading in his direction.