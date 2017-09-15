Adam Thielen, Case Keenum get in extra work

Getty Images

Either the Vikings are attempting to perform a Jedi mind trick on the Steelers or the Vikings are potentially about to hand the offense over to Case-Freaking-Keenum.

Starting quarterback Sam Bradford began the week with the best performance of his NFL career. He’s now questionable after his knee with the twice-torn ACL became sufficiently bothersome to limit him in practice and necessitate an MRI. And then comes the ominous news, from Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, that Keenum and receiver Adam Thielen were getting in extra work together after practice on Friday.

The next question will be whether Bradford makes the trip to Pittsburgh on Saturday; it would be a shock if he doesn’t. Then the question becomes whether it’s him or Keenum on Sunday.

If it’s the latter, it’s probably time to take the L. All due respect.

Making it harder to predict whether Bradford will play is the reality that, with the removal last year of the “probable” label, the “questionable” designation has expanded from 50-50 to, basically, 50 percent all the way to 99. Bradford currently is somewhere in that gulf of 49 percentage points.

If he’s near the shallow end, the guy who somehow got through 15 games last year behind a crap offensive line (all due respect) could be out of action just as he has an offensive line good enough to keep him clean but, apparently, not clean enough.