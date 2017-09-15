Alex Anzalone draws fine for hit on Dalvin Cook

Getty Images

Rookie linebacker Alex Anzalone had a couple of firsts this week.

He played his first NFL game when the Saints took on the Vikings on Monday night and he picked up the first fine of his NFL career. Anzalone was flagged for a hit to the head of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on an incomplete pass and PFT has confirmed with the league that Anzalone was fined $24,309.

“I thought it was a tough call, tough decision,” Saints coach Sean Payton said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “It’d be hard for them to say anything different, but I think the player is doing well.”

PFT has also confirmed that Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was not fined after being penalized for roughing Saints quarterback Drew Brees.