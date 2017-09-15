Bengals can easily escape Andy Dalton’s contract after the season

Posted by Mike Florio on September 15, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT
Andy Dalton‘s job is safe, according to a head coach whose job isn’t. If the Bengals decide not to give Marvin Lewis another new contract after his expires after Week 17 and a new coach comes in, what happens to Dalton?

Answer: Whatever the Bengals want to happen with Dalton.

His Kaepernick-style, year-to-year contract has only one year left of unallocated signing bonus money, making the cap hit associated with unloading him only $2.3 million in 2018. Keeping him would cost $13.9 million in cash, a figure that currently is creeping toward the bottom of the starting-quarterback pay scale.

Which may be fitting, since Dalton is currently creeping toward the bottom of the starting quarterback barrel. Through two games in 2017, Dalton has five turnovers, no touchdowns, fewer than 200 yards passing per game, and a passer rating of 47.2. That puts him behind every NFL quarterback other than Scott-Freakin’-Tolzien.

It eventually should put Dalton behind A.J. McCarron, and it could in time put Dalton out on the street. Unless the Bengals, who are notoriously careful with their money, decide that they’d rather pay $13.9 million for El Diablo that they know than roll out the cash or the draft-pick capital for el diablo that they don’t.

12 responses to “Bengals can easily escape Andy Dalton’s contract after the season

  1. Was there anything finer as they showed a four split screen of the fans in Bungal land . All these good players and Collinworth could only come up with blame new tackles.

  4. Andy dalton isn’t playing like a top 10 QB but if you think those losses are only on him you are an idiot. 3 of the 5 turnovers against the Ravens were just great plays on one the linebacker jumped backwards and tipped the ball and on another one he threw a back shoulder too AJ green and jimmy smith played it perfectly. Last night if you actually watched the game you would have noticed him forced to roll out of the pocket every play because that O-line couldn’t block a 3 year old. Andy has no running game and very little pass blocking and we know at this point he isn’t going to carry the team so why would you expect a different outcome? He threw a TD to Eiffert that was called back because he was too stupid to stay in bounds, that’s not on Andy. Cincy has a lot of problems and Andy isn’t close to the biggest.

  5. Just seventeen games have been played, so it seems premature to pencil anybody in for the bottom rungs, but the Bengals and the Colts are strong contenders.

  6. I know its fun to pile on Dalton, but a couple of years ago he had numbers that put him the in the MVP conversation. What changed? His OC tok a head coaching job and they replaced some top veterans on the O Line with turnstiles. Fix those problems first, and Dalton will be just fine.

  9. We come here to bury the “Red Rocket” not to praise him. Hold tight Cinncy, your long nightmare is almost over. Both Marvin and Andy will be gone by the end of the season.

  11. While watching last night’s game, I knew the vultures would begin circling this morning. But I didn’t think they’d circle around Dalton. He has proven he can put points on the board. I’d be looking in Zampese’s direction when looking to put somebody on the hot seat.

