Bengals to fire offensive coordinator Ken Zampese

Getty Images

Two games, zero touchdowns, and now a new offensive coordinator.

That’s the situation in Cincinnati, where the Bengals are planning to fire offensive coordinator Ken Zampese, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s a stunningly fast firing of an offensive coordinator, just five days after the first game of the season. But the Bengals’ offense clearly isn’t working, and if they’re going to make a change, it makes sense to make that change after a Thursday night game, when they have a couple extra days to prepare for their next game.

Zampese has been an assistant to Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati since 2003, first as quarterbacks coach and then as offensive coordinator, a job he was promoted to when Hue Jackson took the head-coaching job in Cleveland.

It’s unclear who will take Zampese’s place, although quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor would be a natural choice.