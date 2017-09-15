Bill Lazor takes over as Bengals offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Two games without a touchdown were enough to convince the Bengals that it was time to part ways with offensive coordinator Ken Zampese.

Zampese was fired on Friday, marking the first time in Marvin Lewis’ 15 seasons as head coach that the team has dispatched a coordinator in the middle of the season. The Bengals announced that Bill Lazor will take over the job and call plays for an offense that’s looked totally lost over the first 120 minutes of the season.

Lazor joined the Bengals as quarterbacks coach last season and has previous coordinator experience with the Dolphins. He ran the offense in Miami from January 2014 until he was fired in November 2015. He’s also been a quarterbacks coach with the Redskins, Seahawks and Eagles and ran the offense at the University of Virginia from 2010-12.

Among the areas Lazor will be trying to improve before the Bengals play their next game will be the play of quarterback Andy Dalton and the play of the offensive line as more of the same in those two areas will make it hard for the Bengals to find much success regardless of who is calling the plays.