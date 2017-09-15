Brian Robison finds it “different” coming off bench

Getty Images

Brian Robison started every game for the Vikings the past four seasons. He started all but one game the two seasons before that, missing a 2012 game with a shoulder injury. So Robison admits it felt strange to be standing on the sideline for the first play Monday night.

It marked the first time since the 2010 regular-season finale that Robison played in a game he didn’t start.

“It was different,’’ Robison, an 11-year veteran, said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “It was definitely one of those situations that you wish you were starting but at the end of the day, Danielle [Hunter] put himself in a great situation.’’

Hunter, who led the team with 12.5 sacks last season, took over the starting job at left end and played 50 of the team’s 62 defensive snaps in the opener. Robison played 38, spelling Hunter and also seeing action as a stand-up defensive tackle.

“I told [Hunter] to enjoy the moment and never take it for granted,’’ Robison said. “I didn’t really think about it, and I didn’t reflect upon [not starting] until afterward, but for me it’s just about going out there and making sure I’m doing whatever I can do to help our team win ball games.’’