Broncos defensive end Jared Crick having back surgery

The Broncos were hoping some rest and rehab would help Jared Crick.

But it now looks like the defensive end could miss much of the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Crick is having back surgery, and is likely headed to injured reserve.

Crick was carted off the field Aug. 14 during a training camp practice, and was inactive for Monday’s opener.

It’s unclear if he’d be a candidate to return, but it’s a blow to a Broncos defense that has had to deal with injuries up front, including losing Billy Winn for the season.