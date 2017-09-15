Broncos sign Ahtyba Rubin

Getty Images

The Broncos are going to be without defensive lineman Jared Crick because of a back injury that will require surgery, so they have added another veteran to the mix to help fill the hole.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team has signed former Seahawk Ahtyba Rubin to their 53-man roster. He visited with the Bills and 49ers recently.

Rubin was dropped by the Seahawks after they traded for Sheldon Richardson ahead of cutdown day earlier this month. Rubin started every game for the Seahawks during his two seasons with the team and recorded 75 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Browns.

The Broncos also placed Billy Winn on injured reserve earlier this year and played without Zach Kerr in the season opener against the Chargers. Derek Wolfe, Adam Gotsis, Domata Peko and Shelby Harris round out the defensive line group for Denver.