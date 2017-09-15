CFL extends window for decision on Johnny Manziel

Getty Images

The CFL extended its 10-day window for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to make a decision on Johnny Manziel. The league said in in a statement it needs more time to evaluate the quarterback, who must undergo a domestic violence assessment first.

“The window was extended to facilitate a process of evaluation for the player,” the statement read, via David William Naylor of TSN. “We’ll have no further comment until and unless that process has been completed.”

Hamilton owns the former Heisman Trophy winner’s CFL rights, having placed him on their negotiation list years ago. By league rules, any player on the list can trigger a 10-day window in which the team must sign, trade or release him.

Manziel’s agent recently activated the window.

But the Ticats first need to know whether the CFL will allow Manziel to play.