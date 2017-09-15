Chargers rule out Jason Verrett

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett did not play in all 16 games in any of his first three NFL seasons and that streak won’t come to an end this year.

Verrett was added to the Chargers’ injury report on Thursday after he missed practice because of a knee injury and he was out again on Friday before the Chargers ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Verrett suffered a torn ACL last season and returned to practice about a month ago after opening training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Trevor Williams will move into the starting lineup with Casey Hayward, which should be a boost to the Dolphins passing game even if linebacker Melvin Ingram doesn’t think Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler presents any problem to the team’s defense.

Wide receiver Mike Williams remains out with a back injury and the Chargers also ruled out safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who has a concussion and a shoulder injury.