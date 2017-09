Getty Images

The NFL fined Jets linebacker Darron Lee $9,115 for a late hit on Eric Wood in the Jets’ loss to the Bills last week, via multiple reports.

The play came on the Bills’ first possession when Juston Burris intercepted Tyrod Taylor. Lee was flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Wood, who made the tackle.

Lee made 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit in the Jets’ 21-12 loss to Buffalo.