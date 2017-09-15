Dolphins players step up to cover costs for Miami high school football team stranded after Irma

Getty Images

Hurricane Irma has left a Miami high school football team stranded in Las Vegas following a game played last Friday night.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, several members of the Miami Dolphins are pitching in to help cover the travel costs home for the kids and support staff stuck in Nevada.

Central High School beat Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas on Friday night only to have their return flights home cancelled due to Hurricane Irma. It left 69 people stuck in Las Vegas for a much lengthier, and more expensive, stay than they anticipated. The altered travel plans stuck the school with an ever-growing bill into the tens of thousands of dollars.

Wide receivers Kenny Stills. Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, safety Reshad Jones, receiver Jarvis Landry, linebacker Lawrence Timmons and tackle Laremy Tunsil are among the group trying to help get the players back home to Miami.

“We don’t have big booster clubs like other schools have that can take care of things like this,” Central coach Roland Smith said. “But when you have an organization the kids look up to and they step forward, it’s an awesome thing.”