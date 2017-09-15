Donald Penn signs two-year extension with Raiders

Getty Images

Word earlier this week was that the Raiders and left tackle were closing in on the new contract Penn was trying to get when he held himself out of training camp this summer.

Friday brings word that the deal is done. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year deal worth $21 million, which represents a salary bump from the $5.8 million salary his current contract had in place for this season.

The full details of the deal aren’t available, but Rapoport reports that there are guarantees in place for the 2018 season and that Penn will have some of the money in the final year guaranteed as well if he plays well this year. There’s no word on what would constitute playing well enough to get those guarantees.

With Penn’s deal done, the Raiders have all five of their current starters on the offensive line under contract beyond this season. With David Sharpe, Jon Feliciano, Jylan Ware and Vadal Alexander all drafted in the last three years, they have their backups signed as well.