Donnell Pumphrey tears hamstring in practice, out indefinitely

Getty Images

There was plenty of talk during the offseason about Eagles fourth-rounder Donnell Pumphrey playing a significant role in the backfield.

That didn’t happen last week, as he was a healthy scratch. Now it won’t be for an extended an amount of time.

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that Pumphrey tore his hamstring in practice and is out for an extended time.

The fourth-rounder from San Diego State fell behind undrafted rookie Corey Clement during training camp, and may have only made the 53-man roster because of his draft status and teams’ general desire to save face by keeping their picks. Because of that, it probably wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up on injured reserve.