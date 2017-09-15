Dont’a Hightower, Danny Amendola out for Patriots

AP

The Patriots are going to be a little short-handed when they try to break their one-game losing streak.

The team has ruled out linebacker Dont'a Hightower and wide receiver Danny Amendola for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Neither had practiced this week, with Hightower coming off an MCL sprain in the opener and Amendola on the list with both a concussion and a knee problem.

That leaves them without the centerpiece of a defensive front seven which had major issues last week against the Chiefs, and a key offensive part and punt returner.

Wide receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring) and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) are also out.