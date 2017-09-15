Eagles place Donnel Pumphrey on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Eagles placed rookie running back Donnel Pumphrey on injured reserve with a torn hamstring.

“It’s unfortunate,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of Pumphrey’s injury, via Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Daily News. “It’s part of the game. We’ll keep him plugged in in meeting rooms and around the table.”

Pumphrey, who was injured during practice, was inactive for last week’s season opener after returning from a head injury in the preseason. The Eagles used LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood against Washington, with the three combining for 20 carries for 52 yards.

The Eagles selected Pumphrey in the fourth round after he set the FBS record for career rushing yards with 6,405. He finished 10th in Heisman voting after rushing for 2,133 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.