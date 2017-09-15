Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

TE Charles Clay hopes to continue playing a big role for the Bills.

What will Dolphins rookie DE Charles Harris‘ role be in the regular season?

If the Patriots ask, RB Rex Burkhead is happy to see time as a receiver.

Jets QB Josh McCown didn’t wait to stop playing before trying life as a coach.

Ravens LB Terrell Suggs is set for another matchup with Joe Thomas.

Said Bengals TE Tyler Eifert, “We all have to look in the mirror and be accountable for our own individual matchups. It starts there. The performance tonight was not acceptable and we have to find a way to do better.”

Browns coach Hue Jackson is keeping an eye on the Indians’ 22-game winning streak.

Rookie RB James Conner has played at Heinz Field before, but not as a member of the Steelers.

Thursday night’s game fit into a pattern of snoozers when the Texans take on the Bengals.

Colts tickets won’t set you back much these days.

The Jaguars defense is looking for an encore this week.

Will the Titans run the ball more in Week Two?

OL Conor McGovern is seeing a bigger role in his second year with the Broncos.

S Steven Terrell doesn’t like the circumstances that led to his Chiefs return, but he’s happy to be on the roster.

LB Nicholas Morrow jumped several rungs on the football ladder when he made the Raiders.

LB Hayes Pullard is feeling at home with the Chargers.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan explained why the team threw three straight passes from the goal-line against the Giants.

Should someone other than Ben McAdoo be calling offensive plays for the Giants?

Tracing reasons for the signs that Eagles WR Nelson Agholor has improved.

Spreading the blame around for a bad start by the Redskins offense.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he likes where CB Kyle Fuller is right now.

The Lions expect to see Odell Beckham on Monday night.

S Kentrell Brice has found a role on the Packers defense.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook hopes to build on a strong start to the season.

C Alex Mack was back to full participation in Thursday’s Falcons practice.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly knows the Bills have plenty of familiarity with his team.

TE Coby Fleener played a big role in the Saints offense on opening night.

Buccaneers T Demar Dotson believes the team’s success will be built on the offensive line.

The Cardinals say there’s plenty of confidence in QB Carson Palmer.

How will the Rams use DT Aaron Donald this weekend?

49ers DL DeForest Buckner will reunite with Seahawks DE Michael Bennett after working out together in the offseason.

RB Thomas Rawls is set to play for the Seahawks.