Hue Jackson says Kenny Britt won’t be benched this week

Getty Images

After a key drop by wide receiver Kenny Britt in the fourth quarter against the Steelers last Sunday, Browns coach Hue Jackson suggested that the veteran wideout’s role could change when they play the Ravens this week.

Jackson talked specifically about Britt being part of the starting lineup and the question came up again at the coach’s Friday press conference. Jackson said that Britt will play a normal number of snaps in the game, although the question of starting will be determined by the call on the first offensive play.

“I’ll know exactly when I know how we’re gonna start the game,” Jackson said. “We could start in a lot of different personnel groups on offense so I won’t know that right away.”

Jackson also said that he anticipates wide receivers Kasen Williams and Sammie Coates to play more this week. Both of them joined the team shortly before the start of the regular season and Coates didn’t see any time on offense while Williams played 12 snaps.