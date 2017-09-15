J.J. Watt says his injured finger is “pretty messed up”

Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt re-injured his finger in Thursday night’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Watt noted this week that his finger was “still attached” and “that’s all that matters,” he wasn’t so sure about what he would find after the game.

“It was really great until the last three plays and then I was literally adjusting it and feeling it as I was running around and trying to chase that guy on the last play,” Watt said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “I’m honestly kind of scared to take my glove off. I honestly don’t know what it looks like.”

Watt initially dislocated his finger against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. He played with the injury just four days later against Cincinnati and said his finger is “pretty messed up.”

While still looking for his first sack of the season, Watt had six tackles against the Bengals.