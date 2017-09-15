J.J. Watt’s final fundraising tally: $37 million

Getty Images

It started out with a modest goal of $200,000. It finished there, 185 times over.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt used his massive profile and platform to generate $37,132,157 for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in an around Houston.

It’s an amount that far surpasses anything anyone could have imagined, and now the challenge will be figuring out how best to distribute it. But spending it is far more difficult than raising it, and Watt deserves plenty of credit for using his voice and his status to do something really, really good.