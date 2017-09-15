Jacoby Brissett to start for Colts against the Cardinals

Getty

Jacoby Brissett is apparently a quick study.

Or quick enough to be better than Scott Tolzien.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Brissett will start for the Colts Sunday against the Cardinals, just over two weeks from when he was acquired in a trade with the Patriots.

Tolzien was bad last week, throwing a pick-six on his first attempt and never really recovering, and Brissett got some time late.

It’s a desperate move for coach Chuck Pagano, another team pulling the plug on a guy who worked all offseason as the starter after less than a full game. But honestly, the Colts are in a bind until Andrew Luck comes back from his shoulder surgery (and perhaps beyond), so any spark would be welcome.