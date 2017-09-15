Jacoby Brissett to start for Colts against the Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett is apparently a quick study.

Or quick enough to be better than Scott Tolzien.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Brissett will start for the Colts Sunday against the Cardinals, just over two weeks from when he was acquired in a trade with the Patriots.

Tolzien was bad last week, throwing a pick-six on his first attempt and never really recovering, and Brissett got some time late.

It’s a desperate move for coach Chuck Pagano, another team pulling the plug on a guy who worked all offseason as the starter after less than a full game. But honestly, the Colts are in a bind until Andrew Luck comes back from his shoulder surgery (and perhaps beyond), so any spark would be welcome.

28 responses to “Jacoby Brissett to start for Colts against the Cardinals

  2. The desperation is real. I just hope my Jags get ahold of them before Luck comes back. An easy win or two in the division is always welcome.

  3. Desperate people do desperate things. What’s the over/under on Pagano getting fired before the end of the season?

  5. Anyone else think this sounds an awful like JOSH FREEMAN TO START FOR VIKINGS ?

    Poor kid’s gonna get fed to the wolves

  8. Cut Tolzein and bring back Stephen Morris as the backup. Maybe Walker will take snaps by the end of the season at this rate.

  12. Not at all surprised – look how well Brissett did coming in for NE (1-1 despite an injured throwing hand, plus held on for a win the game JimmyG got injured). He’s better-equipped to operate a simplified offense behind a porous line than Tolzien because Brissett is a big tough guy who can take knocks and yet is fast enough to scramble – about a 5th of his yards in NE were running (400 pass to 85 run inc 1 TD run) and no INTs.

  14. Jacoby Brissett has a cannon for an arm! Scott Tolzien is not even a good backup and has never done anything in college or the NFL.

    Scott Tolzien lacks the arm strength to drive the ball downfield into tight spots. Deep-ball accuracy is below average. Has a hitch in his delivery at times on intermediate-to-deep pass attempts. Doesn’t possess the athleticism to consistently avoid rushers or pick up yards with his feet. Scott Tolzien is a low rate camp arm!

  15. tylawspick6 | Sep 15, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT
    Have they hung a Jacoby Brissett “Participant Banner” in honor of him participating in the game this weekend?

    No, but he has been told that cheating is not cool and the fan base is not racist so he can relax.

  16. The Colts will get back on track when Pagano and his coaching staff are gone. Luck has wasted years of his career with a team that loves him but puts him in bad situations that limit his potential. I liked Brissett in NE, hopefully he gets a good chance to be able to show what he can do as a starter without Pagano ruining it as well.

  18. Nofoolnodrool says:
    September 15, 2017 at 11:24 am
    tylawspick6 | Sep 15, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT
    Have they hung a Jacoby Brissett “Participant Banner” in honor of him participating in the game this weekend?

    No, but he has been told that cheating is not cool and the fan base is not racist so he can relax.

    ——–

    So roids, cap cheating (1996), and tripping players or using an owner to cheat other
    teams is cool? Got it. All while the coach of the Steeler tells us he likes to cheat from the Competition Committe perch, along with Johnnie Whinebaugh, after trying to injure an opponent during live game action.

    And, that’s just Pittsburgh.

    In Indy, they pipe in crowd noise, hide injuries to cheat, and collude with the commissioner to frame a HOF QB to steal draft picks to try to catch up in terms of the quality of the team they field, due to a severe jealousy and inferiority complex.

  19. “Or quick enough to be better than Scott Tolzien.”

    And how much could that really take? How could that (dis)organization have ever reasonably expected anything other than what it got from Tolzien?

  21. ricko1112 says:
    September 15, 2017 at 11:34 am
    Good kid. Too bad he went to such a despicable organization. Dirtiest NFL franchise not named the Broncos.
    Agreed. Glad he got out of there and came to Indy.

  22. megabeast37215 says:
    September 15, 2017 at 11:00 am
    The desperation is real. I just hope my Jags get ahold of them before Luck comes back. An easy win or two in the division is always welcome.

    Honest answer I think you would be fine either way. While his stats certainly look pretty good, he isn’t the world beater everyone thought he would be when he was drafted (87.3 QBR lifetime, pulled up by two good seasons in the mid to high 90s). But this team is really very bad no matter who is at the helm.

    My advice is have faith in your own team’s ability. That is how you win games. Your defense is likely the real deal and could beat anyone in that division on any given Sunday.

  23. scoops1 says:
    Why isn’t Kapernack starting….asking for a friend
    Because he hates America, and he’s not a good QB. Roadrunner “beep beep” types, are a one-trick pony. He’s done and should be deported to a third-world craphole.

  24. tylawspick6 says:
    September 15, 2017 at 11:36 am
    Nofoolnodrool says:
    September 15, 2017 at 11:24 am
    tylawspick6 | Sep 15, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT
    Have they hung a Jacoby Brissett “Participant Banner” in honor of him participating in the game this weekend?

    No, but he has been told that cheating is not cool and the fan base is not racist so he can relax.

    So roids, cap cheating (1996), and tripping players or using an owner to cheat other
    teams is cool? Got it. All while the coach of the Steeler tells us he likes to cheat from the Competition Committe perch, along with Johnnie Whinebaugh, after trying to injure an opponent during live game action.

    And, that’s just Pittsburgh.

    In Indy, they pipe in crowd noise, hide injuries to cheat, and collude with the commissioner to frame a HOF QB to steal draft picks to try to catch up in terms of the quality of the team they field, due to a severe jealousy and inferiority complex.

    Your cheating is current, and with the current regime, and acceptable to its fans. Get over yourself. The asterisk(s) stand.

  27. So roids, cap cheating (1996), and tripping players or using an owner to cheat other
    teams is cool? Got it. All while the coach of the Steeler tells us he likes to cheat from the Competition Committe perch, along with Johnnie Whinebaugh, after trying to injure an opponent during live game action.

    And, that’s just Pittsburgh.

    Raids……proof at a time when they weren’t illegal? How many draft picks did the Steelers lose? Noticed you glossed right over the racism issue like a true New Englander.. you have no room to throw shade……

