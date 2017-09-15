Jalen Ramsey questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Jaguars practiced without cornerback Jalen Ramsey for the third straight day on Friday, but they aren’t ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Ramsey has been listed as questionable for the contest. He’s dealing with an ankle injury and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone described his status as day-to-day earlier in the week.

Ramsey started all 16 games during his rookie season and the first game of this season, so a missed game would be a first for the 2016 first-round pick.

The Jaguars also practiced without their other starting corner on Wednesday and Thursday, but A.J. Bouye returned from his illness on Friday. He’s set to play as the Jaguars try to improve to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the AFC South against Tennessee.