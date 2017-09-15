Jameis Winston using the wisdom of Dr. Seuss

Getty Images

If Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston writes a book about his interceptions, perhaps he could call it “Oh, The Picks You Will Throw.”

But Winston’s not going to worry himself about them to much, thanks to advice from a new Doctor he’s been reading.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Winston said he got some wisdom from center Ali Marpet, who shared a passage from Dr. Seuss’s “Happy Brithday to You,” which stuck with him.

“Today you are You, that is truer than true,” Winston said. “There is no one alive who is Youer than You.’

“And that really stuck with me, because we’re all our individual selves. And no one can be us more than us. It’s so simple.”

So while he’d like to cut down on his 33 interceptions the last two years, he’s also thrown 50 touchdowns, and knows that some of the risk-taking helps him make plays.

“Change is good at times. And I’m working on my patience. But you are who you are,” Winston said. “I’ve learned that winning is more important than anything. In times like that, most of those early turnovers were me trying to do too much or me trying to be the hero. This is a team game and definitely with the weapons we have now we’re going to be able to take advantage of every opportunity that we get.”

Now all he needs to do is keep throwing it to Thing 1 (Mike Evans) and Thing 2 (DeSean Jackson) and not the other guys, and he should be OK.