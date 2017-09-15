Jason Witten will play in his team-record 225th game Sunday

Getty Images

Another week, another record for Jason Witten.

The tight end, who became the Cowboys’ all-time receiving yards leader last week, will play in his team-record 225th game Sunday. He currently shares the record with Ed “Too Tall” Jones, who played his 224 games from 1974-78 and 1980-89 after leaving in ’79 to become a professional boxer.

“There have been so many great football players who have come through this organization, tough mentally and physically, the list is long, so to be able to reach something like that I’m appreciative of it,” Witten said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “There have been a lot of people to contribute to that success and hard work . . . but six or seven weeks into it when I broke that jaw I don’t know that I thought this day would ever come.”

The only game Witten has missed in his 15 seasons came in his rookie year after he broke his jaw.