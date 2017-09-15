Jets plan to sign linebacker Freddie Bishop from the practice squad

Getty Images

The Jets plan to sign linebacker Freddie Bishop from their practice squad, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. They waived defensive lineman Claude Pelon on Thursday.

New York has only six healthy linebackers with Bruce Carter and Edmond Robinson ruled out for Sunday’s game at Oakland. Carter has an ankle injury and Robinson will sit out with a groin injury.

Bishop went undrafted out of Western Michigan in 2013. He signed with the Lions but was released before training camp and joined the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders, initially as a practice squad player.

In 2014, Bishop appeared in nine games with the Stampeders and made 16 tackles and three sacks. He had 44 tackles, 11 sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games for Calgary in 2015.

Bishop originally signed with the Jets during the 2016 offseason. He played in four games last season with nine tackles.