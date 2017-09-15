Jimmie Ward insists he’s “100 percent,” though he’s questionable to play

September 15, 2017
49ers safety Jimmie Ward insists he’s “100 percent and good enough to go.” The team, though, intends to be cautious with his return, listing Ward as questionable.

The 49ers listed Ward as doubtful last week, and he didn’t play in the season opener.

“I thought he had his best day today,” Kyle Shanahan said Friday, via Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

But Ward might have to wait until next week for his 2017 debut.

“He’s got to wait until it’s 100 percent,” Shanahan said. “Because you always want to go play when someone’s 90 percent, and we’d love to get him out there, but we don’t want to have him go out for a few plays and then miss him for another month.”

Ward injured his hamstring July 27 during a conditioning test. He was warming up for the third preseason game in Minnesota when he felt a pop in his left hamstring, which was scar tissue breaking apart.

Jaquiski Tartt started last week at free safety and made seven tackles and an interception. Tartt also drew a penalty — and a $9,115 fine — for a personal foul on Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

