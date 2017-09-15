John Brown out this weekend

Getty Images

When wide receiver John Brown was missing time with a quad injury in August, coach Bruce Arians referenced Brown’s injury issues from last season and said that the team would have to look somewhere else if Brown wasn’t able to run at full speed long enough.

Brown recovered enough to catch four passes in last Sunday’s loss to the Lions, but Arians will be looking elsewhere for wide receiver help against the Colts this weekend. Brown didn’t practice at all this week with a recurrence of the quad issue and he was ruled out of the game on Friday.

The Cardinals will also be without left tackle D.J. Humphries and left guard Mike Iupati after ruling them out. Iupati has a triceps injury while Humphries is nursing a knee problem.

Those are blows to an offense that will also be without running back David Johnson, although the Colts hardly looked like a team capable of taking advantage of those shortages when they were getting blown out by the Rams last week.