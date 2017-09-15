Kenneth Dixon gets another two games on his suspension

Getty Images

Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon won’t play this season anyway, but he’s facing further NFL discipline.

Dixon has been suspended two games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Dixon had already been suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

It doesn’t really matter, because Dixon has already been ruled out for the entire season with a knee injury.

Dixon was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round last year and had a solid rookie year, carrying 88 times for 382 yards and adding 30 catches for 162 yards. Now the Ravens will hope he can get himself straightened out and healthy, and back on the field in 2018.