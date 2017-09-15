Lions fan who posted racist message no longer a season ticket holder

Getty Images

A Lions fan who posted a racist message on social media is no longer a season ticket holder.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the team announced that the fan surrendered his tickets, but did not specify he was banned.

At last week’s game, the man posted a photo of two African American fans sitting during the national anthem, with the caption: “Ignorant (expletives).”

“Providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience at all Ford Field events is of the utmost importance and an absolute priority for our organization,” the team said in a statement. “A core component of our guest conduct policy is the expectation that all fans are respectful and considerate to each other regardless of their personal beliefs or differences.”

The Lions have banned fans in the past, as they did with one who used a laser pointer during a game.

Safety Glover Quin said he was frustrated to be talking about such racist behavior in 2017.

“Yeah, it is,” Quin said. “I mean, and if we’re still around in 2087, we’ll probably still be having it. It’s a fact of life. . . .

“People should be able to do what they want to do. If they want to stand up, sit down, people have their choice, their freedom. But no type of racism, in my opinion, should be tolerated.”

The Lions apparently haven’t, even if they won’t say it.