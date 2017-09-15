Marvin Lewis says Andy Dalton’s job safe after loss to Texans

Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have not scored a touchdown in two games this season.

After being shut out by the Baltimore Ravens to open the season on Sunday, the Bengals could muster just three field goals in a 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night at home. With a trip to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, the Bengals are staring at a potential 0-3 start to the season.

Despite the poor showing by the offense in the first two games of the year, head coach Marvin Lewis isn’t considering making a change at quarterback. According to Paul Dehner Jr., of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Lewis said after the game that Andy Dalton‘s job is not in jeopardy.

Dalton tossed four interceptions, was sacked five times and passed for just 170 yards in the loss to the Ravens four days ago. While he wasn’t as statistically bad against the Texans, the Bengals still couldn’t get anything going offensively. Cincinnati failed to convert a single first down on six of their 13 possessions and converted more than just one first down on only two drives. A 17-play, 58-yard drive ended in just a field goal with Dalton couldn’t connect with Brandon LaFell on a third-and-6 at the Texans’ 12-yard line.

Dalton completed 20 of 35 passes for 224 yards without a touchdown or interception against the Texans. He was also sacked three times.

While Cincinnati’s struggles go beyond Dalton, the presence of A.J. McCarron on the roster would give Lewis a potentially competent option to turn to should he decided to make a change at quarterback. However, that doesn’t seem to be in the thought process as of yet for the Bengals.