NFL admits that players have tested positive for HGH

In 2014, the NFL finally implemented HGH testing. The NFL had not previously disclosed that any players had tested positive for it.

During a Friday morning media briefing, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart acknowledged positive HGH tests have been generated.

Lockhart didn’t immediately have at his disposal the specific number of players, but his answer clearly implied more than one.

When a player violated the NFL’s PED policy, the league typically doesn’t identify the substance for which he tested positive.

HGH had been a point of contention between the NFL and the NFLPA for years, since it entails blood testing. The players originally agreed to the concept of HGH testing as part of the 2011 labor deal, but the two sides needed three more years to hammer out the details.