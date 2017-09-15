NFL can’t release specific number of players suspended for HGH

Posted by Mike Florio on September 15, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL acknowledged for the first time on Friday that players have tested positive for HGH since the league commenced testing for the substance in 2014. But that’s all the league can say about HGH testing.

“There have been players who have had HGH-related suspensions,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “The current policy prohibits the league or NFLPA from releasing information related to the number or nature of violations and/or substances involved. We have strived for transparency and would like to provide the public and players this information but the union has continually blocked us from doing so.”

In fairness to the NFLPA, the league has agreed to the contours of the confidentiality provision contained in the labor deal and the PED policy. If the NFL wanted full transparency, the NFL could bargain give up something else in exchange for the ability to tell us more about what the players who are suspended under the PED policy were caught taking.

6 responses to “NFL can’t release specific number of players suspended for HGH

  2. I think that it is crap that the NFL would have to give up something at the bargaining table to disclose that information. The NFLPA should want to rid their players from taking these drugs because the cheaters are basically taking money away from the non-cheaters. If you exposed the violation for each suspension, my guess would be that there would be less players willing to do it. There is no more “I took Adderall without a prescription” excuse.

  3. nhpats says:
    September 15, 2017 at 1:10 pm
    Just look at which players’ heads tripled in circumference since their rookie seasons
    **************************

    They would need to suspend every Patriot fan using that as a guideline. (just kidding)

  4. Why does the NFL care to release data on how many players have been suspended for HGH? Personally, i think they have an advantage in letting the players claim bad supplement, etc – rather than acknowledging actual drug use.

    No reason to ask for this, nor is there any reason for them to give up anything either.

  5. nhpats says:
    September 15, 2017 at 1:10 pm
    You mean like Gomer Manning when he lied, blamed his wife, and then proceeded to be allowed to cheat right in front of everyone, towards the end of the 2015 season?

    Anyone seen James Harrison, Clay Matthews or Julius Peppers’s heads lately? Pretty large.

  6. Anyone that doesn’t think a vast majority of players are, or have in the past, used HgH are fools. Sure, rule out Qb’s and kickers, after that educate yourself on the limits of the natural human body. Same people that are against the use are kidding themselves, because if you think the game would be just as exciting without hgh and PEDs in the NFL your oblivious. You want hard hitting fast action? Its part of the culture. Its their choice to use it and take the risk of being caught. As a fan, you’re only benefiting.

