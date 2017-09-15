NFL can’t release specific number of players suspended for HGH

Getty Images

The NFL acknowledged for the first time on Friday that players have tested positive for HGH since the league commenced testing for the substance in 2014. But that’s all the league can say about HGH testing.

“There have been players who have had HGH-related suspensions,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “The current policy prohibits the league or NFLPA from releasing information related to the number or nature of violations and/or substances involved. We have strived for transparency and would like to provide the public and players this information but the union has continually blocked us from doing so.”

In fairness to the NFLPA, the league has agreed to the contours of the confidentiality provision contained in the labor deal and the PED policy. If the NFL wanted full transparency, the NFL could bargain give up something else in exchange for the ability to tell us more about what the players who are suspended under the PED policy were caught taking.