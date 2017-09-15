NFL files emergency motion to stay Ezekiel Elliott injunction with appeals court

Posted by Mike Florio on September 15, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT
Two years ago, the NFL accepted the decision to block Tom Brady‘s suspension pending the outcome of his litigation. This time around, the NFL has opted for a more aggressive approach regarding the ruling that blocks Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension.

The league has filed an “Emergency Motion for Stay Pending Appeal,” which specifically requests a decision by September 19 and no later than September 26.

The earlier date would take Elliott off the field for the Week Three game against the Cardinals, if the motion is granted. The later date would start the suspension in Week Four, against the Rams.

The stay would allow the suspension to be enforced while the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit considers whether to overturn the ruling that delays the appeal.

The league’s primary goal seems to be putting the issue of jurisdiction before the appeals court, hopeful that the appeals court will find that the entire case should be dismissed because it was filed too soon, before the federal judge in Texas rules on the issue of whether the case should be dismissed.

Ultimately, the league hopes to secure the dismissal of the Texas case, with the lawsuit the league filed in New York then taking precedence. Based on the eventual outcome in the Brady case, the league believes that it would quickly win its New York case.

  3. Sad that we’ve come to the point in nearly all areas of society where guile and deceit are favored over the truth. It’s not about guilt or innocence, rather who is quicker to court.

  4. I cant seem to figure out if the league simply doesnt realize they continue to look like bigger and bigger asphincter faces, or they simply don’t care.

    I get it, they want to punish Zeke, or perhaps they want to punish Zeke in order to set a precedent from this point on. But they have bungled this almost the entire way, and they don’t seem to understand that the more they dig in, the worse this looks for them. It just reeks of incompetence, which in turn makes them look like they dont know what they are doing.

  7. What exactly is the emergency? What irreparable harm will be done to the league if he continues to play pending a decision?

  8. You can’t have players running to their home states judges to stop from being punished. Take your punishment and stop assaukting women.

  9. Elliot just needs to stop this. Take the 6 games and get it over with. This is not what the Cowboys him or the NFL needs at this point and time.The fact is that something did happen and that is that.

  10. jammer88 says:
    September 15, 2017 at 11:30 am
    You may as well get use to this because Elliot is not the smartest knife in the drawer and his getting in trouble while in the NFL has just started.
    _____________

    I think you’re missing the point here. From the vantage point of the general public, you are probably right. Elliott has not made wise decisions given his situation.

    The league doesn’t really care is domestic violence occurred or not. They only care about covering their a**. That’s not a good reason to ruin a man’s reputation and punish him for something he has vehemently denied from the start. He has a right to a fair judgement where all evidence is taken into account. Even if he is a kind of a douche.

  12. Not that I agree with the NFL on this matter but I do find it somewhat hilarious that the same Jerry Jones, who was so supportive of Goodell during the Brady saga, has now become his nemesis now that the shoe is on the other foot.

  13. “I cant seem to figure out if the league simply doesnt realize they continue to look like bigger and bigger asphincter faces, or they simply don’t care.”

    ————————————————–

    I’d put my money on the latter. The league cares about money and exorcising complete control over chattel.

  14. Why can’t the NFL see that in their zeal to make up for their past corruption and incompetence, they are doing nothing more than making a complete mockery of all of the women that experience domestic violence?

  15. lsuzilla says:
    September 15, 2017 at 11:37 am

    You can’t have players running to their home states judges to stop from being punished.
    ———————-

    These aren’t home state judges. They are Federal judges.

    Roger is only trying to get it moved to New York because he has a couple of judges on retainer up there.

