NFL fines Kenny Vaccaro $24,309 for illegal hit

The NFL fined Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro $24,309 for an illegal hit in Monday night’s season opener, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Vaccaro had a vicious helmet hit on Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs in the second quarter of New Orleans’ loss.

He drew an unnecessary roughness penalty, though it cost the Saints only 2 yards with the Vikings on the New Orleans 4 after Diggs 20-yard catch.

This isn’t Vaccaro’s first fine. He’s had more than a few in his career, including back-to-back weeks last November when he was fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness to a late hit on Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian and $9,115 for roughing Panthers kicker Graham Gano.