NFLPA gives Colin Kaepernick its Community MVP award

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 15, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT
The players union recognized another player who’s doing more than his share to help people off the field.

And the fact he’s not on the field allows them to get a not-so-subtle dig in at the owners who won’t let Colin Kaepernick onto a field.

The NFLPA announced that the former 49ers quarterback was named their Week One Community MVP, “for his commitment to empowering underserved communities through donations and grassroots outreach.”

The day of last week’s opener, Kaepernick announced his latest round of $100,000 donations (as part of his pledge to give $1 million to a variety of charities). He gave $25,000 each to DREAM, a New York group which provides after-school programs and youth sports opportunities to inner-city youth; Coalition for the Homeless; The Gathering for Justice’s War on Children, a new program that will launch in 2018 to continue the fight against child incarceration; and United We Dream, which addresses the inequities and obstacles faced by immigrant youth. Then on Sept. 9, he held a backpack giveaway at the Lower Eastside Girls Club of New York.

The union is making a $10,000 donation to Kaepernick’s charity along with the award. They point out in their released that to be eligible for the award, a player must be a dues-paying union member, and “either on a current NFL roster or actively seeking employment as a free agent.”

The union gave the award for “Week Zero” to J.J. Watt, who raised millions of dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Kaepernick has time to do all these wonderful things because he’s not busy working at the moment, even as teams are displacing starters who spent entire offseasons preparing, and handing their teams over to recently acquired backups who aren’t like-for-like system fits.

33 responses to “NFLPA gives Colin Kaepernick its Community MVP award

  3. That’s great that he’s making those donations and I applaud him for it. I still think his racist rants against the police in this country are unacceptable and I don’t think anybody owes him a job.

    I’m also guessing there are a lot of NFL players making similar charitable contributions but they don’t get awards because their situation doesn’t fit the agenda of the NFLPA.

  5. That’s great that he’s finally in the news for something positive. Did they mention whether or not he’s going to donate to the Castro regime in Cuba too? Maybe if he hadn’t alienated so many people by wearing that Castro shirt he would still have a job.

    As far as the “like-for-like” system comment…I don’t know of any teams that are in the market for a QB who can’t read defenses and runs after the first look instead of going through his progressions. Maybe that’s why he’s unemployed instead of what PFT keeps pushing on us.

  8. Boohoo, hope no one signs him again. JJ Watt is a better example, charitable guy who doesn’t find the need to wear Castro shirts or pig socks.

  11. We get it, you and Florio love Kaep.
    Please, I’m begging you, stop reminding us of it multiple times per day.
    Football season has started, time to focus on articles about football games and football players.

  12. PFT has way surpassed the pathetic point regarding this loser.

    It’s just a matter of time before a new football site opens that’s not political and most of us will be gone.

  13. Good to hear he is working in the communities to make them a better place. Now if he will just step up and admit that he made a mistake in the way he chose to demonstrate, he could probably get a job.
    Young men make mistakes all the time, and it’s not something that can’t be forgiven…if he would ask to be forgiven.

  14. This guy is a clown. My father was shot down in Vietnam so this turd can disrespect something that so many gave their lives for? Don’t like it Kaep, get out. Name 1 other country on this planet that will give you the opportunity you have been given. You can’t. I am sure the NFL in Pakistan is paying well! Don’t disrespect a country that has given you the chance to make millions of dollars to PLAY A GAME!

  16. joetoronto says:
    September 15, 2017 at 11:34 am
    PFT has way surpassed the pathetic point regarding this loser.

    It’s just a matter of time before a new football site opens that’s not political and most of us will be gone.
    _______________________________________________________________

    Ideology trumps everything. If it means burning the house down to push a narrative, so be it. You deplorable, you.

  21. It’s essentially two owners that don’t want him. Browns and Jets. Let’s not pretend all 32 don’t think he can play because most teams either have a comparable qb in terms of ability, or they don’t want to change their offense to fit Kaep. And he’s a punk. A punk donating to charity…but still a punk.

  23. Lots of good things from unions but this is not one of them. Kap was at work, not his time to show his personal disrespect for our country. He is a disgrace to his parents, himself and anyone he supposedly feels he is representing…

  26. Good for them, he deserves it. He has continued to let his actions speak more than the racist trumptard trash that bash him for freedom of speech.

  30. “either on a current NFL roster or actively seeking employment as a free agent.”

    Considering he has been mute on the subject ‘actively’ might be a bit of a stretch.
    But it’s no more of a stretch than Goodell routinely makes using the word integrity so that’s a wash.

  32. Man the majority of the posters on this site are beyond ignorant. I feel sad for the future since most of you probably will spawn ignorant offspring that will not read beyond a 5th-grade level. Good luck with that.

