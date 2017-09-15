No fine for Jeremy Lane after ejection

AP

Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was ejected from the team’s Week One loss to the Packers after officials said he threw a punch at Packers wide receiver Davante Adams during an interception return in the first half of the game.

Replays of the incident showed no clear punch from Lane, which led to widespread criticism of the officials’ decision to throw Lane out of the game. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was one of the critics and said that he was “anxious” to hear the league’s explanation for the call.

We don’t know the results of that conversation, but we do know that the league handed down no additional discipline to Lane. According to multiple reports, Lane was not fined by the league as a result of the play.

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett was fined $9,115 for shoving Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright after Bennett took exception to Wright hitting Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers dove headfirst at the end of a scramble.