No fine for Tyreek Hill peace sign

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s peace sign did not draw an angry response from the league.

Hill flashed a peace sign at Patriots safety Devin McCourty as he made his way into the end zone at the end of a 75-yard touchdown catch in Kansas City’s 42-27 win over the Patriots on the first Thursday night of the season.

A source told PFT that the play should have been flagged for taunting because he directed the sign at an opposing player, but there was no flag during the game. PFT has also confirmed with the league that Hill did not receive a fine from the league this week.

That decision came during the same week that Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was fined for his own two-finger salute, although the fact that Lynch only flashed one finger on each hand helps explain why the league decided to give Hill’s peace sign a chance to go unpunished.