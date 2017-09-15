Odell Beckham did more in practice Friday, according to Ben McAdoo

Posted by Charean Williams on September 15, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT
On Friday, the Giants again listed Odell Beckham as limited in practice. But coach Ben McAdoo said the star receiver “responded well to treatment” and was able to do more than he did Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Giants also listed tackle Bobby Hart (ankle) and linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) as limited Friday.

Beckham was injured Aug. 21 in a preseason game against the Browns. He practiced Thursday for the first time since the injury, and afterward reported it was the best his ankle has felt since the injury.

Beckham, though, remains day-to-day, not yet knowing whether he will make his season debut against the Lions on Monday night. He tested his ankle in pregame warmups before the season opener against the Cowboys, with the Giants deciding to place him on the inactive list.

“I can’t tell you that right now, but I’m trying my hardest, that’s for sure,” Beckham said on the possibility of playing Monday night, via quotes distributed by the team. “It’s not fun; it’s really not fun. I don’t think the people in the training room like me anymore after seeing me every day. It’s not a place that you want to be. It’s just really not.”

