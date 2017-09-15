Orlando Scandrick out, Terrance Williams questionable for Cowboys

Getty Images

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick hoped to play this week after having surgery on his fractured hand Monday, but his return to action will have to wait at least a week.

The Cowboys ruled Scandrick out on Friday, two days before they will head to Denver to face the Broncos. Nolan Carroll, Anthony Brown, Chidobe Awuzie, Bene Benwikere and Jourdan Lewis are the other options at cornerback for Dallas.

Wide receiver Terrance Williams returned to practice after missing the first two days of the week with an ankle injury and safety Byron Jones remained limited with a groin injury. Both players have been listed as questionable.

That’s the same tag that Broncos guard Ronald Leary got after suffering a concussion in Monday’s victory. Leary left the Cowboys to sign with Denver as a free agent this offseason.