Pagano officially declines to name starting quarterback

Getty Images

Colts coach Chuck Pagano is doing his best to protect the worst-kept secret on the team.

According to the Colts’ official website, Pagano declined to name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s home opener against the Cardinals. Pagano’s denial comes amid reports that Jacoby Brissett will start the game.

Regardless of whether it’s Brissett or Scott Tolzien, the notion that the Colts split first-team reps between the two means that whoever gets the nod won’t be as ready as he could be. Further underscoring the extent to which the Colts have bungled their quarterback situation this year.

Bob Kravitz of WTHR in Indy recently joined PFT Live to discuss the situation. He said that it’s believed Ryan Fitzpatrick was the unnamed veteran whom the Colts contacted in the offseason, but didn’t sign.

Frankly, it’s unclear which outcome would have been worse for the Colts.

Either way, the season is destined to have a fruitless outcome, unless Andrew Luck can get on the field and up to speed in time to thrust the Colts into contention in an AFC South could be wide open, especially if the Titans beat the Jaguars on Sunday, making Houston, Tennessee, and Jacksonville each 1-1.