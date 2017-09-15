Pagano officially declines to name starting quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on September 15, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

Colts coach Chuck Pagano is doing his best to protect the worst-kept secret on the team.

According to the Colts’ official website, Pagano declined to name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s home opener against the Cardinals. Pagano’s denial comes amid reports that Jacoby Brissett will start the game.

Regardless of whether it’s Brissett or Scott Tolzien, the notion that the Colts split first-team reps between the two means that whoever gets the nod won’t be as ready as he could be. Further underscoring the extent to which the Colts have bungled their quarterback situation this year.

Bob Kravitz of WTHR in Indy recently joined PFT Live to discuss the situation. He said that it’s believed Ryan Fitzpatrick was the unnamed veteran whom the Colts contacted in the offseason, but didn’t sign.

Frankly, it’s unclear which outcome would have been worse for the Colts.

Either way, the season is destined to have a fruitless outcome, unless Andrew Luck can get on the field and up to speed in time to thrust the Colts into contention in an AFC South could be wide open, especially if the Titans beat the Jaguars on Sunday, making Houston, Tennessee, and Jacksonville each 1-1.

6 responses to “Pagano officially declines to name starting quarterback

  1. We won’t see Luck this year. Luck doesn’t wanna play behind that line, that’s why they say he’s not “mentally ready.” They’ll be 1-6 soon enough, and we’ll accept Brissett is the man for all of ’17

  4. They’ll compete with the Jets for the #1 pick, trade luck for a haul and subject some other poor schmuck to life as the Colt’s franchise quarterback. What a sad organization. Indianapolis deserves better.

  5. Does Chuck even make it to the end of the year? It almost feels like Indy should get the best package that they can for Andy Luck and rebuild.

  6. According to Will Brinson (CBSsports online April 18, 2017):
    Last year on Wednesday before the wk 1 opener. Luck had been limited in practice but when asked about his possible injury issues Indy claimed there was nothing wrong: Pagano said “Andrew is fine”, and Grigson denied Luck had any sort of injury and that people were trying to look “for something that’s not there.”

    We now know, thanks to Luck’s admission in April this year that he’d been battling the shoulder since injuring it in 2015 (see same Brinson article) that both Pagano and Grigson were lying. And only 5 of 29 injury reports since the injury mentioned it, so they were massively, repeatedly breaking league rules too. A similar story can be said of Luck’s ribs too, but Integrity Goodell has done nothing.

