Richard Sherman returns to practice

AP

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman didn’t take part in practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to a hamstring injury, but he was able to return to the field on Friday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT, that Sherman “looked really good” in his only day of work for the week, but that the team will make a game-time decision about whether he will play against the 49ers.

As you’d expect given that outlook, Sherman has been listed as questionable for the game. Sherman has never missed a game since entering the league in 2011.

The Seahawks also listed linebacker Terrance Garvin as doubtful due to a shoulder injury. Everyone else on the 53-man roster is good to go for Sunday.