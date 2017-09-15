Ron Rivera “pretty fired up” about empty injury report

Getty Images

Panthers coach Ron Rivera likes the look of his injury report this week.

Because he doesn’t have one.

Via Bryan Strickland of the team’s official website, everyone on the roster was a full participant in practice Friday. And since teams no longer have the “probable” designation to worry about, the Panthers don’t have anyone to list as questionable.

“I’m pretty fired up about it. It’s good,” Rivera said. “We had a good day today – we call it ‘Fast Friday’ – and everybody was involved. All the guys that had gotten their rest were back out there. All the guys that had some sort of nick got a chance to practice. It was neat to see them all out there.”

The Panthers had nine guys who didn’t participate fully at some point this week, including quarterback Cam Newton being limited yesterday. Rivera referred to that as the “new normal,” as his quarterback continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

They also got defensive tackle Vernon Butler back after he was inactive last week, giving them a full complement of defensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Bills.